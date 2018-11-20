Thanksgiving TV: What to watch

Could the secret word be "Thanksgiving"? Because Thursday delivers a 24-hour marathon of colorful '80s cult fave "Pee-wee's Playhouse" (6 a.m.-Friday 6 a.m., IFC) — be sure to scream when our kids-show host says the secret word! Check out dozens more holiday viewing options below. (All shows air Thursday, unless otherwise noted.)

SERIES MARATHONS

Still ongoing are complete-series runs of Alan Thicke's Long Island-set '80s-com "Growing Pains" (through Sunday 8 p.m., Antenna TV) and Lauren Graham's 2000s gem "Gilmore Girls" (through Sunday night at midnight, UP). Other family favorites include "Little House on the Prairie" (6 a.m.-Saturday 8:30 p.m., Hallmark Drama) and "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic" (6 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Discovery Family).

Adult series — Allison Janney as "Mom" (8 a.m.-7 p.m., Paramount), J.K. Simmons' spy thriller "Counterpart" (10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Starz Cinema), family/church saga "Greenleaf" (noon-1 a.m., OWN), Bill Hader's Emmy-winning "Barry" (3-7:25 p.m., HBO Signature).

Unscripted — "Chrisley Knows Best" (6 a.m.-8 p.m., USA), "The Carbonaro Effect" (2-10 p.m., tru), "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown" (4 p.m.-4 a.m., CNN).

THANKSGIVING EPISODES

Along with "The Simpsons" (8 p.m.-midnight, FXX), we get classic Thanksgivings from "Everybody Loves Raymond" (5-6:30 a.m., TBS; 8-11 p.m., TV Land), Kevin James' "The King of Queens" (6:30-8:30 a.m., TBS; 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m., TV Land), animated faves "Bob's Burgers" (8:30-11 a.m., TBS) and "Family Guy" (11 a.m.-1 p.m., TBS), and of course, "Friends" (1-6 p.m., TBS). There's even a new holiday half-hour of "Murphy Brown" (9:30 p.m., CBS).

More encores — classic "Roseanne" (9-10 a.m., CMT), "South Park" (12:55-2 p.m., Comedy), "Party of Five" (1 p.m., Pop), "The Mindy Project" (2:30 p.m., Fuse), "Gilmore Girls" (5 p.m., Pop), "3rd Rock From the Sun" (6:30 p.m., Laff), "black-ish" (7 p.m., WPIX), Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" (8-9:30 p.m., WGN) and "Home Improvement" (9-10 p.m., Laff), "Modern Family" (9 p.m., ABC), "Will & Grace" (10:30-11:30 p.m., Cozi).

MOVIES

Hollywood's original blockbuster, 1939's "Gone With the Wind" (6 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 9 p.m., Sundance), lavishly depicts a Civil War romance between stars Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh.

Franchise films — all eight parts of "Harry Potter" (started Wednesday 11 p.m., continues through 1:30 a.m., Syfy), Tom Cruise's first two outings of "Mission: Impossible" (6:05-10:05 a.m., 1:25-5:25 p.m., Encore Action), the two Oscar-winning parts of "The Godfather" (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., also 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. followed by "Part III," AMC), the first two misadventures of "Home Alone" (12:30-4:15 p.m., again 4:15-8 p.m., 8-11:45 p.m., Encore Family).