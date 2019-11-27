TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

What to watch: The best Thanksgiving marathons 

"Friends" in London. Clockwise from top left: Matt

"Friends" in London. Clockwise from top left: Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry. Credit: Getty Images/NBC

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Print

 Long before Netflix entered our lives, regular old TV was the place to go if you wanted to binge-watch hours of your favorite shows — at least on long holiday weekends.  And that tradition continues this Thanksgiving weekend as the cable channels oblige our desires to stare at a screen for hours on end by programming marathons of our favorite series and movies. Here's a selective guide: 

THURSDAY

CLASSIC TV

"The Andy Griffith Show" (Sundance, 5:30 a.m.)

"Friends" (TBS, 1 p.m.)
"Law & Order" (Sundance, 3 p.m.)

MODERN TV

"Homeland" (Showtime2, 9 a.m.)

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" (AMC, 7 p.m.)

MOVIES

Hallmark Christmas Movies (Hallmark Channel, 12:06 a.m.)

Lifetime Christmas Movies  (Lifetime, 8 a.m.)
"Harry Potter" Movie Marathon (USA, 9 a.m.)

 

REALITY

"Forensic Files" (HLN, 1 a.m.)

"Below Deck" ( Bravo, 11 a.m.)

FRIDAY

CLASSIC TV

"The Andy Griffith Show" (Sundance, 5 a.m.)
"M*A*S*H" (AMC, 5:30 a.m.)
"Friends" (TBS, 10 a.m.)

MODERN TV

"NCIS:Los Angeles" (ION, 11 a.m.)

"Last Man Standing"  (CMT, 2 p.m.)


MOVIES

"Harry Potter" movie marathon (USA, 10:11 a.m.)
"Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (Freeform, 4 p.m.)


GAME SHOWS

"Family Feud" (GSN, 12 p.m.)

REALITY 

"Shark Tank" (CNBC, 3 p.m.)

SATURDAY

CLASSIC TV

"Roseanne" (TV Land, 1 a.m.)
"The Office" (Comedy Central. 5 a.m.)

MODERN TV

"NCIS: New Orleans" (TNT, 4 a.m.)

MOVIES

"Twilight" Movie Marathon  (E!, 8 a.m.)
"X-Men" Movie Marathon  (FX, 10:30 a.m.)
Christmas Movie Marathon (AMC, 10:45 a.m.)
Lifetime Christmas Movies (Lifetime, 11 a.m.)

"Final Destination" Movie Marathon  (IFC, 3:45 p.m.)
"Santa Clause" Franchise Marathon  (Freeform, 7:45 p.m.)

GAME SHOWS
"Family Feud" (GSN, 2:30 p.m.)

SUNDAY

CLASSIC TV

"Friends" (TBS, 6 a.m.)

"The Simpsons" ( FXX ,12 p.m.)

MODERN TV

"SpongeBob SquarePants" (Nickeldeon, 12 p.m.)

"Law & Order: SVU" (USA, 12 p.m.)

"NCIS: New Orleans" ( Pop, 2 p.m.)

.
MOVIES

Hallmark Christmas Movies (Hallmark, 12:06 a.m.)

"Death Race" Movie Marathon (IFC, 11:30 a.m.)

"John Wick" Movie Marathon (Paramount, 1:35 p.m.)

"Santa Clause" Franchise Marathon  (Freeform, 2:45 p.m.)
 

Headshot of Newsday employee Andy Edelstein on June
By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ben Zhang (right), a student at Zucker School LI medical student appears on 'Jeopardy!'
Chris Mazzilli standing in front of a restored He restores cars (on TV) by day, and runs a famous comedy club by night
Octavia Spencer in What's new in December on the streaming services
Hannah Brown, winner of this season's "Dancing With Hannah Brown wins 'Dancing With the Stars'
Eric McCormack, left, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and 'Will & Grace' to pay homage to 'I Love Lucy'
New York Post columnist Cindy Adams attends the Showtime to make docuseries on gossip's Cindy Adams
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search