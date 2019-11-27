What to watch: The best Thanksgiving marathons 

Long before Netflix entered our lives, regular old TV was the place to go if you wanted to binge-watch hours of your favorite shows — at least on long holiday weekends. And that tradition continues this Thanksgiving weekend as the cable channels oblige our desires to stare at a screen for hours on end by programming marathons of our favorite series and movies. Here's a selective guide:

THURSDAY

CLASSIC TV

"The Andy Griffith Show" (Sundance, 5:30 a.m.)

"Friends" (TBS, 1 p.m.)

"Law & Order" (Sundance, 3 p.m.)

MODERN TV

"Homeland" (Showtime2, 9 a.m.)

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" (AMC, 7 p.m.)

MOVIES

Hallmark Christmas Movies (Hallmark Channel, 12:06 a.m.)

Lifetime Christmas Movies (Lifetime, 8 a.m.)

"Harry Potter" Movie Marathon (USA, 9 a.m.)

REALITY

"Forensic Files" (HLN, 1 a.m.)

"Below Deck" ( Bravo, 11 a.m.)

FRIDAY

CLASSIC TV

"The Andy Griffith Show" (Sundance, 5 a.m.)

"M*A*S*H" (AMC, 5:30 a.m.)

"Friends" (TBS, 10 a.m.)

MODERN TV

"NCIS:Los Angeles" (ION, 11 a.m.)

"Last Man Standing" (CMT, 2 p.m.)



MOVIES

"Harry Potter" movie marathon (USA, 10:11 a.m.)

"Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (Freeform, 4 p.m.)



GAME SHOWS

"Family Feud" (GSN, 12 p.m.)

REALITY

"Shark Tank" (CNBC, 3 p.m.)

SATURDAY

CLASSIC TV

"Roseanne" (TV Land, 1 a.m.)

"The Office" (Comedy Central. 5 a.m.)

MODERN TV

"NCIS: New Orleans" (TNT, 4 a.m.)

MOVIES

"Twilight" Movie Marathon (E!, 8 a.m.)

"X-Men" Movie Marathon (FX, 10:30 a.m.)

Christmas Movie Marathon (AMC, 10:45 a.m.)

Lifetime Christmas Movies (Lifetime, 11 a.m.)

"Final Destination" Movie Marathon (IFC, 3:45 p.m.)

"Santa Clause" Franchise Marathon (Freeform, 7:45 p.m.)

GAME SHOWS

"Family Feud" (GSN, 2:30 p.m.)

SUNDAY

CLASSIC TV

"Friends" (TBS, 6 a.m.)

"The Simpsons" ( FXX ,12 p.m.)

MODERN TV

"SpongeBob SquarePants" (Nickeldeon, 12 p.m.)

"Law & Order: SVU" (USA, 12 p.m.)

"NCIS: New Orleans" ( Pop, 2 p.m.)

MOVIES

Hallmark Christmas Movies (Hallmark, 12:06 a.m.)

"Death Race" Movie Marathon (IFC, 11:30 a.m.)

"John Wick" Movie Marathon (Paramount, 1:35 p.m.)

"Santa Clause" Franchise Marathon (Freeform, 2:45 p.m.)

