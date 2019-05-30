TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

'The Chi' actor Jason Mitchell loses MTV awards bid amid misconduct claims

Jason Mitchell at "The Chi" FYC Event in

Jason Mitchell at "The Chi" FYC Event in Los Angeles on April 10. Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — MTV on Wednesday cut Jason Mitchell from contention at next month's MTV Movie & TV Awards following reports of alleged misconduct by "The Chi" actor.

MTV said in a statement Mitchell was removed as a nominee for best performance in a show in light of recent developments. The channel did not expand on the statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mitchell has been dropped from Showtime's "The Chi" after he was fired in late April from the upcoming Netflix movie "Desperado."

The trade paper reported that Mitchell's agent, manager and lawyer cut ties with him after he was dropped from "The Chi." There was no immediate reply Wednesday to a request for comment from an attorney listed as Mitchell's representative.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, "The Chi" showrunner Ayanna Floyd said there were multiple human resources complaints against Mitchell, including one she filed against the actor, after she became what she described as "a target of his rage and inappropriateness."

Mitchell drew critical acclaim for his work in the 2015 film "Straight Outta Compton" and in 2017's "Mudbound." He played Brandon Johnson in "The Chi's" first and second seasons, the latter airing now.

He would have competed at the gender-neutral MTV awards airing on June 17 with Emilia Clarke of "Game of Thrones," Elisabeth Moss of "The Handmaid's Tale," Gina Rodriguez of "Jane the Virgin" and Kiernan Shipka of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Christine Baranski plays attorney Diane Lockhart in the 'The Good Fight' to air on CBS
Timothy Olyphant and John Hawkes in HBO's "Deadwood: 'Deadwood: The Movie': Classic series' sentimental closure 
Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Alex Trebek: Pancreatic cancer is 'near remission'
Ellen DeGeneres attends Netflix's "Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable" screening DeGeneres: Stepdad sexually assaulted me as a teen
"Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented 'Jeopardy' champ Holzhauer nears Jennings' record
Scott Pelley attends the CBS Upfront event in Pelley: My complaints led to 'CBS Evening News' ouster
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search