Members of "The Office" cast are offering a virtual coffee date in a sweepstakes to raise funds for the Los Angeles charitable organization Variety Boys & Girls Club.

"There's so many nonprofits that are suffering right now” during the coronavirus pandemic, says Kate Flannery, 55, who played the alcoholic and accident-prone Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company employee Meredith Palmer on the Emmy Award-winning sitcom (NBC, 2005—2013), in an online video from the fundraising website Omaze.

"And so we thought, why not get together with a few 'Office' fans and see if we can help [the charity] out?" adds Oscar Nuñez, 61, who played chief accountant and later Pennsylvania state senator Oscar Martinez.

"And when you do, as a special thank you," says Melora Hardin, 52, whose Dunder-Mifflin executive Jan Levinson had a dysfunctional love affair with Steve Carell's character Michael Scott, "you will also be in the running to win a virtual coffee date with all of us."

"We're going to have so much fun," assures actor-musician Creed Batton, 77, who played the highly eccentric, same-name character on the show. "We'll get to know each other, talk about the show, I'll get your credit card information," he riffs, "stuff like that. And I'll tell you some juicy, behind-the-scenes gossip."

Hardin asks fans to help the two Los Angeles locations of the 71-year Variety Boys & Girls Club provide children "meals and urgent relief to their families through the COVID-19 crisis." Then Nuñez adds, "Go now and join. Like, seriously, go right now. Don't make this harder than it needs to be. That's what she said," he jokes, using the Scott character's catchphrase.

The sweepstakes is open through May 21 at 2:59 a.m., with the winner to be announced on or around June 10. The winner and a guest will "video chat with Oscar, Creed, Kate and Melora, who'll tell you some amazing stories about 'The Office' and let you ask all your burning questions,” says the campaign's Omaze page. "Who was the funniest cast member? Will there be a reboot? Did Creed actually sprout mung beans on a damp paper towel in his desk drawer? You'll find out all that and more during this mini Dunder-Mifflin reunion. If only it could last all day long. (That's what she said.)"