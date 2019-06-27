TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

A show about something: 'The Seinfeld Experience' exhibit opens in the fall

Jerry Seinfeld, left, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and

Jerry Seinfeld, left, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards starred in the classic sitcom "Seinfeld." Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

So what's the deal with "The Seinfeld Experience"? Only that it's an immersive exhibit set to launch in Manhattan's Gramercy neighborhood this fall.

The promotions company Superfly announced Thursday that the ticketed attraction will feature set re-creations, interactive exhibits, costumes, props and memorabilia about and from the classic NBC sitcom that premiered 30 years ago on July 5, 1989.

"Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience," the show's Massapequa-raised star and co-creator Jerry Seinfeld, 65, said in a statement. "Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly '90s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Bachelorette" season 15 contestant Jed Wyatt. Did 'Bachelorette' contestant cheat on girlfriend?
Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in Showtime's 'The Loudest Voice': Crowe's one-sided portrayal of Ailes
The Emmy Awards that honors excellence in television When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Reality-TV star Gina Kirschenheiter sought a domestic-violence restraining Report: LI 'Housewives' star seeks restraining order
"The Office" was the most viewed show on It's happening: 'The Office' is leaving Netflix
Sebastian Maniscalco, seen in Los Angeles on Aug. Sebastian Maniscalco to host MTV VMAs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search