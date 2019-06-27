So what's the deal with "The Seinfeld Experience"? Only that it's an immersive exhibit set to launch in Manhattan's Gramercy neighborhood this fall.

The promotions company Superfly announced Thursday that the ticketed attraction will feature set re-creations, interactive exhibits, costumes, props and memorabilia about and from the classic NBC sitcom that premiered 30 years ago on July 5, 1989.

"Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience," the show's Massapequa-raised star and co-creator Jerry Seinfeld, 65, said in a statement. "Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly '90s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal."