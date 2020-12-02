Celebrity trainer and fitness entrepreneur Amanda Kloots and Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth have been named the new co-hosts of "The Talk," following the departures of Marie Osmond last season and Eve later this month.

Since October, each has appeared on multiple episodes as a guest co-host of the CBS daytime panel-discussion show. They take their permanent slots in January alongside longtime regulars Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, the network said Tuesday.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew," Kloots, 38, wrote on Instagram. She added, "I look forward to starting on the new year with honest and thought provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter! To end this year with this news, this special gift [,] is unbelievable. My angel in heaven is certainly looking out for us," she said, referring to her late husband, Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who died of COVID-19 on July 5 at age 41.

"I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of 'The Talk,' " author and editor Welteroth, who turns 34 on Dec. 10, said in a statement. The longtime panelists have "each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world."

I