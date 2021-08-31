Following the departure of four-year panelist Meghan McCain, a rotating group of conservative-leaning women will serve as temporary commentators on "The View" when it begins its 25th season on Sept. 7. The show will be "taking a little time" to find its next permanent co-host, executive producer Brian Teta said.

The first guest host to join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin when the ABC daytime panel-discussion show returns to its New York studio for its live season premiere will be former Utah Rep. Mia Love, the network announced Monday. Ana Navarro will continue as regular guest co-host throughout the season, ABC said.

"Really looking forward to kicking off a new season and honored to be a part of such an accomplished group," Love tweeted. She told The Salt Lake Tribune, "This is a great platform that reaches quite a few people," adding, "This is a chance for me to be open and talk about my point of view and for me to absorb a point of view different than my own."

Upcoming guest co-hosts include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; CNN host and political commentator S.E. Cupp; former Hewlett-Packard chief Carly Fiorina, a contender for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination; attorney and broadcast personality Eboni K. Williams, the first African-American to star on the Bravo reality-TV show "The Real Housewives of New York City"; journalist, author and CNN commentator Mary Katharine Ham; Alyssa Farah, former spokesperson for the Department of Defense and the White House during the Trump administration; parenting essayist and former "The Real World: San Diego" and "Southern Charm" star Cameran Eubanks; and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

In a statement Teta added, "We'll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former ‘View' co-hosts to guest as well as 'taking a little time' to find our next permanent co-host to join the panel." The first former "View" personality scheduled to return for "Flashback Friday" is nine-year veteran Star Jones, one of the show's original hosts, on Sept. 10.

Columnist and author McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, had joined the show in October 2017. She announced on the July 1 episode she would be exiting in four weeks.