The president who called Long Island home will be the subject of the two-night History Channel documentary "Theodore Roosevelt."

Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's book "Leadership: In Turbulent Times," the five-hour documentary airing May 30 and 31 chronicles the cowboy, soldier, conservationist, adventurer, author and U.S. vice president who at age 42 in 1901 became America's youngest chief executive when President William McKinley was assassinated. Goodwin and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the executive producers.

Roosevelt, after spending childhood summers in Oyster Bay, bought land in nearby Cove Neck and moved into his newly built home, Sagamore Hill, in 1885, living there until his death in 1919. The "summer White House" while he was president, the estate at 12 Sagamore Hill Road was authorized as a National Historic Site on July 25, 1962.

