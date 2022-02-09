TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

History Channel sets two-night doc on LI's Theodore Roosevelt 

Theodore Roosevelt (1858 - 1919),the 26th President of

Theodore Roosevelt (1858 - 1919),the 26th President of the United States (1901-09) sitting at his desk working. Credit: Getty Images/Hulton Archive

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The president who called Long Island home will be the subject of the two-night History Channel documentary "Theodore Roosevelt."

Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's book "Leadership: In Turbulent Times," the five-hour documentary airing May 30 and 31 chronicles the cowboy, soldier, conservationist, adventurer, author and U.S. vice president who at age 42 in 1901 became America's youngest chief executive when President William McKinley was assassinated. Goodwin and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the executive producers.

Roosevelt, after spending childhood summers in Oyster Bay, bought land in nearby Cove Neck and moved into his newly built home, Sagamore Hill, in 1885, living there until his death in 1919. The "summer White House" while he was president, the estate at 12 Sagamore Hill Road was authorized as a National Historic Site on July 25, 1962.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Amy Schneider earned $1,382, 800 during her 40-day
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider quits day job
Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank and Jesse
'Power of the Dog,' 'CODA,' and 12 more Oscar nominees you can stream right now
Mayim Bialik hosts the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship,
Mayim Bialik opens up about her 'Jeopardy!' gig
Jamie Lee Rodriguez of Merrick appears in a
LI barber appears in new LeBron James commercial
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in "The Power of the
'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10
Khloé Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian,
The Kardashians premiere Hulu original series on April 14
Didn’t find what you were looking for?