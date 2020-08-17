TODAY'S PAPER
'This Is Us' creator says show will tackle pandemic 'head on'

Justin Hartley, left, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K.

Justin Hartley, left, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown star in "This Is Us." Credit: Jeff Lipsky / NBC

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
NBC has yet to announce when production will resume on "This Is Us," but one thing is certain: the coronavirus pandemic will play a pivotal role when the Emmy Award-winning drama eventually returns for its fifth season.

When a fan asked series creator Dan Fogelman on Sunday whether COVID-19 would be included in storylines, he tweeted back: “Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.”

He also alluded to a series finale and responded: "Same planned ending. Same route to get there."

Filming of season 4 wrapped shortly before the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Last season wrapped with time-jumping finale "Strangers: Part Two" in which the Pearson clan gathered for baby Jack's first birthday.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

