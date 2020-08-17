NBC has yet to announce when production will resume on "This Is Us," but one thing is certain: the coronavirus pandemic will play a pivotal role when the Emmy Award-winning drama eventually returns for its fifth season.

When a fan asked series creator Dan Fogelman on Sunday whether COVID-19 would be included in storylines, he tweeted back: “Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.”

He also alluded to a series finale and responded: "Same planned ending. Same route to get there."

Filming of season 4 wrapped shortly before the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Last season wrapped with time-jumping finale "Strangers: Part Two" in which the Pearson clan gathered for baby Jack's first birthday.