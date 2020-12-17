'Kids Say the Darndest Things' picked up by CBS

Kids are about to say the darndest things to Tiffany Haddish on CBS.

The network announced on Thursday that it had picked up the Haddish-hosted series "Kids Say the Darndest Thing" for a second season after it was canceled by ABC in May.

This won't be CBS' first time airing a version of "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The first incarnation hosted by Bill Cosby aired on the network from 1998 to 2000. The show originally began as a segment of the radio show "Art Linkletter's House Party" in 1945. It was also a regular feature on Linkletter's daytime series that ran from 1952 to 1970.