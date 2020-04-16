And now, there's a 'Tiger King' comic book in the works

Netflix's docuseries hit "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" has spawned a Fox special and an upcoming Investigation Discovery sequel, and now there's a comic book.

TidalWave Productions said Thursday it plans a June release for "Infamous: Tiger King," a 22-page nonfiction comic by writer Michael Frizell and artist Joe Paradise. Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the former owner of an Oklahoma exotic-animal park, is serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill animal activist Carole Baskin.

"I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium," TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement.

The comic will include information from the advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals. Foundation director Brittany Peet added, "PETA is excited that TidalWave Productions will reveal some of what 'Tiger King' left out."