Tim Burton to direct Wednesday Addams series for Netflix

Tim Burton poses during a photocall for the premiere of "Dumbo" in Paris on March 18, 2019.  Credit: AP/Francois Mori

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Tim Burton, who has not directed for TV since an episode each of "Faerie Tale Theatre" and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" in 1986, will return to the medium with "Wednesday," featuring the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams.

The "Beetlejuice" (1988), "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) and "Alice in Wonderland" (2010) filmmaker will direct and serve as an executive producer of the live-action Netflix series created by Al Gough and Miles Millar ("Smallville," "Into the Badlands"). The streaming service said the series is "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," where she attempts to master her psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree and solve a 25-year-old mystery involving her parents, all while navigating adolescence. No casting was announced.

