TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
35° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Tina Fey, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez to present at Oscars

Executive producer Tina Fey takes part in E!'s

Executive producer Tina Fey takes part in E!'s "Busy Tonight" panel during the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour on Jan. 29, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson will be presenters at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced its first slate of presenters. Also among the 13 stars are Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Awkwafina.

Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also take the Oscar stage as presenters.

There has been some acrimony over exclusive rights to some presenters this year. The Screen Actors Guild earlier criticized the film academy for requiring that its potential presenters not appear at previous awards shows.

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live on Feb. 24. No host has been announced after Kevin Hart stepped down following a backlash over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performs during the Adam Levine thanks his halftime-show critics
Jenna Compono, of Wantagh, will compete in MTV's LIer returning for her seventh MTV 'Challenge'
Alec Baldwin chats with the host on "The Alec Baldwin jokes about parking-space incident
Cardi B appears in a Pepsi Super Bowl Super Bowl ads: The winners and the losers
Actor Kristoff St. John, best known as a Recent notable deaths
Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding 'Young and the Restless' actor dies at 52