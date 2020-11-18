TODAY'S PAPER
Tina Fey to host NBC's 'Best of Broadway' special

Tina Fey hosts "One Night Only: The Best

Tina Fey hosts "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" on Dec. 10. Credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Broadway may be shut down, but that's not keeping the stars of several shows from taking their talents to the streets.

On Dec. 10, Tina Fey, creator of "Mean Girls," will host the NBC special "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway" featuring the casts of some of Broadway's most popular shows.

The two-hour program will include street performances by the casts of "Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Chicago," "Jagged Little Pill," "Diana: The Musical," "Jersey Boys," "Mean Girls," "Rent" and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Viewers will also get a look at Broadway shows planned for 2021.

Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle are also scheduled to perform with many others stars on tap to appear including Kristen Bell, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nathan Lane, Alanis Morissette, Leslie Odom Jr. and Billy Porter.

The special is also designed to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to assist the members of the Broadway community struggling through the pandemic shutdown.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

