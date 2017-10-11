Bobby Moynihan left “Saturday Night Live” at the end of last season to move on starring in the new CBS comedy “Me, Myself & I.” Here are five other “SNL” cast members who segued into series TV shortly after leaving the sketch-comedy show.

TINA FEY (2000-06) In 2006, she started her classic role of Liz Lemon, the beleaguered producer of an “SNL”-like show on “30 Rock.”

AMY POEHLER (2001-08) In 2008, she became Leslie Knope, the most earnest civil servant in Pawnee, Indiana, on “Parks and Recreation.”

PHIL HARTMAN (1986-94) In 1995, he resurfaced as Bill McNeal, one of the pompous anchors on “NewsRadio.”

ANDY SAMBERG (2005-12) A year after leaving “SNL,” Samberg began his starring role as the carefree Det. Jake Peralta on “Brooklyn Nine Nine.”

NORM MACDONALD (1993-98) The outspoken former “Weekend Update” anchor found new life in 1999 as a former hockey player sentenced to do community service in “The Norm Show” (which changed its name to “Norm” for the second season.)