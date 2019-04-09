TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'The Tonight Show' will be a Cher show on Monday

Teal Wicks, left, Stephanie J. Block, Cher and

Teal Wicks, left, Stephanie J. Block, Cher and Micaela Diamond will appear on Monday's "Tonight Show" which will be devoted to "The Cher Show" on Broadway. Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Cher Show/Rob Kim

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

Don't adjust your TV sets. There will be a lot of Chers on the April 15 telecast of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," as the pop legend and the three women who play her on Broadway take over the full hour of the late-night program. This marks the first time the late-night program has devoted a whole evening to a Broadway show.

The women will chat with Fallon and perform several numbers from "The Cher Show," which has been running at the Neil Simon Theatre since late last year. Cher and the musical's standout star Stephanie J. Block, who plays the "mature" Cher, will sing "If I Could Turn Back Time," then the remaining Chers, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, will join in for "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me."

But what about that most identifiable Sonny and Cher hit, "I Got You Babe?" Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the musical, apparently isn't doing the telecast, so our money's on Fallon stepping in to perform that iconic duet.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards R. Kelly's ex, kids to appear on reality show
Beyoncé attends the NBA All-Star basketball game in Beyoncé Netflix special coming this month
Two contestants from Long Island appearing on MTV's LIers compete on 'Jersey Shore' dating show
Danai Gurira as Michonne in "The Walking Dead." 'The Walking Dead' adding third series
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths
Leslie Jones as Dr. DeMarsha and host Kit 'SNL' takes on Biden, Brexit and 'Game of Thrones'