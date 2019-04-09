'The Tonight Show' will be a Cher show on Monday

Don't adjust your TV sets. There will be a lot of Chers on the April 15 telecast of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," as the pop legend and the three women who play her on Broadway take over the full hour of the late-night program. This marks the first time the late-night program has devoted a whole evening to a Broadway show.

The women will chat with Fallon and perform several numbers from "The Cher Show," which has been running at the Neil Simon Theatre since late last year. Cher and the musical's standout star Stephanie J. Block, who plays the "mature" Cher, will sing "If I Could Turn Back Time," then the remaining Chers, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, will join in for "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me."

But what about that most identifiable Sonny and Cher hit, "I Got You Babe?" Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the musical, apparently isn't doing the telecast, so our money's on Fallon stepping in to perform that iconic duet.