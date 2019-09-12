TODAY'S PAPER
Tracee Ellis Ross reunites with 'Girlfriends' on 'black-ish'

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross attends the launch of

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross attends the launch of her Pattern beauty products line on Sept. 8 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Morgan Lieberman

By The Associated Press
 Fans waiting for a "Girlfriends" reboot are getting a little tease: the cast of the early 2000s sitcom is reuniting on an episode of "black-ish."

Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the leading actors on "black-ish," was also the star of "Girlfriends," which ran from 2000 to 2008 and chronicled the lives of four black women living in Los Angeles.

Ross, 46, teased the reunion on social media, posting a video of herself on the "black-ish" set with Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones, as she squealed with delight. "Girlfriends" had a strong and loyal fan base, and some have lobbied for it to return in some form — perhaps a movie.

The episode will air Oct. 8 on ABC.

