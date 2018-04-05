Tracy Morgan returned to television in a big way Tuesday night.

The premiere of the “30 Rock” vet’s new TBS series, “The Last O.G.,” drew 1.8 million viewers, the cable network’s largest audience ever for the debut of one its shows, according to TBS and Nielsen. The series, which co-stars Tiffany Haddish and is executive-produced by Jordan Peele, was also the largest scripted cable comedy premiere since 2015.

In the comedy series, Morgan plays a man released from prison after 15 years who has to adjust to a very different world. The show is also a comeback vehicle for Morgan since his recovery from a devastating auto accident in June 2014.