TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Tracy Morgan’s ‘The Last O.G.’ sets TBS premiere record

Tracy Morgan stars in TBS'

Tracy Morgan stars in TBS' "The Last O.G." Photo Credit: TBS

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Tracy Morgan returned to television in a big way Tuesday night.

The premiere of the “30 Rock” vet’s new TBS series, “The Last O.G.,” drew 1.8 million viewers, the cable network’s largest audience ever for the debut of one its shows, according to TBS and Nielsen. The series, which co-stars Tiffany Haddish and is executive-produced by Jordan Peele, was also the largest scripted cable comedy premiere since 2015.

In the comedy series, Morgan plays a man released from prison after 15 years who has to adjust to a very different world. The show is also a comeback vehicle for Morgan since his recovery from a devastating auto accident in June 2014.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Actress Navia Robinson with Kidsday reporters Alvin Lopez, ‘Raven’s Home’ actress meets LI kids
Kevin James, right, with Brian Kiley, the owner LI’s Kevin James dines at Holbrook eatery
Hayley Atwell stars as Margaret Schlegel in Starz's ‘Howards End’: Period piece seems dated
Brothers Ross, left, and Matt Duffer, creators of Lawsuit: ‘Stranger Things’ based on LI native’s film
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a former wife of Nelson Mandela, Recent notable deaths
Tracy Morgan at SiriusXM Studios in Manhattan on Morgan says accident ‘brought me closer to God’