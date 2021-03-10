TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Turner Classic Movies Festival heads to TCM and HBO Max

This year's Turner Classic Movies Festival will pay

This year's Turner Classic Movies Festival will pay tribute to stars including Ali MacGraw and Danny Glover. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Don't worry about making the trip to Hollywood for the Turner Classic Movies Festival this year — it's coming straight to your living room. TCM said Wednesday that its 12th installment will run on both its cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service.

The festival begins May 6 with a 60th anniversary screening of "West Side Story" with new interviews from stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. Over the course of the four days, there will be tributes to such stars as Ali MacGraw and Danny Glover, new introductions to films from such directors as Rob Reiner and Mira Nair, and spotlights on films that have been forgotten or overlooked, like Denzel Washington's "Antwone Fisher" and "They Won’t Believe Me" from 1947. More than 80 films, programs and events will be shown throughout the festival.

"We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms — linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from," said Pola Changnon, head of TCM, in a statement. "The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan — whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!"

