The rebooted version of “S.W.A.T.” debuted Nov. 2 on CBS. As any good student of TV knows, the title of this show about an elite police unit stands for “Special Weapons and Tactics.” Here are five other memorable shows with an acronym as their title:

M*A*S*H This TV classic (CBS, 1972-83), set during the Korean War, focused on the lives and loves of the men and women assigned to the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.

U.N.C.L.E. Secret agents Ilya Kuryakin (David McCallum) and Napoleon Solo (Robert Vaughn) worked for the United Network Command for Law and Enforcement on “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” (NBC 1964-68) as did April Dancer (Stefanie Powers) in the spinoff “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.” (NBC, 1966-67).

M.A.N.T.I.S. On this short-lived series (Fox, 1994-95), a paralyzed scientist (Carl Lumbly) was fitted with an exoskeleton-like suit — the Mechanically Automated NeuroTransmitter Interactive System — that gave him superhuman strength and speed.

S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his elite team toil for the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division on the comic-book-inspired series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (ABC, 2013-).

ALF On this very funny sitcom (NBC, 1986-90), Alien Life Form was the full name for the furry wisecracker (voiced by Paul Fusco) who crash-landed his spacecraft on Earth and was taken in by a typical suburban TV family.