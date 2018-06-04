AMC’s “Dietland,” which premiered on June 4 and Freeform’s “The Bold Type,” which returns for its second season on June 12, are both set at magazines (the former at the teen fashion Daisy Chain; the latter at the Cosmopolitan clone Scarlet). Here are five other series set at a magazine:

“Anything But Love” (1989-92) — Richard Lewis and Jamie Lee Curtis starred as coworkers at Chicago Monthly who struggled (unsuccessfully as the series wore on) to keep their relationship Platonic.

“Suddenly Susan” (1996-2000) — Brooke Shields starred as a columnist who wrote about being single for the San Francisco weekly, The Gate.

“Just Shoot Me” (1997-2003) — Wendie Malick, Laura San Giacomo and David Spade were among those toiling at the glamor magazine, Blush.

“Ugly Betty” (2006-10) — The show’s heroine (America Ferrera) worked as the publisher’s assistant (eventually being promoted to editor) at high-fashion mag Mode.

“Good Girls Revolt” (2016) — This Amazon Prime drama was set in 1969 at the fictitious News of the Week, centering on its female researchers, who were beginning to become aware of the pay disparity between themselves and their male colleagues.