Minnesota is very much on our minds with Super Bowl LII set for Feb. 4 from Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. So to honor the occasion, we offer you this list of five TV shows that were set in the state that calls itself “The Land of 10,000 Lakes.”

THE ADVENTURES OF ROCKY AND BULLWINKLE AND FRIENDS (1959-64) The dynamic duo’s hometown was beautiful Frostbite Falls.

THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW (1970-78) The show that put Minneapolis on the TV map forever.

LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974-83) The Ingalls family tried to survive as homesteaders in 1870s Walnut Grove.

COACH (1989-97) The (fictitious) Minnesota State Screaming Eagles football team, led by coach Hayden Fox (Craig T. Nelson) and bumbling assistant Luther Van Dam (Jerry Van Dyke), was the focus of this long-running sitcom.

THE LOUIE SHOW (1996) Louie Anderson starred in this short-lived sitcom as a self-deprecating therapist living in Duluth.