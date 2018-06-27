'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' films at Adventureland

The Netflix comedy series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” shot part of an episode at Adventureland amusement park in Farmingdale on Wednesday for the upcoming final half of season four, the show's last.

The park remained open as the production filmed, with a mix of extras and regular attendees, said an Adventureland spokeswoman. "They're filming in front of the Turbulence roller coaster, and in the Frisbee area," referring to the tilting and whirling, saucer-shaped ride, "and they filmed a little by the Ferris wheel in front of the park," she said. "The two rides were closed while they were here, but they're just about done [shooting]" as of about 12:30 p.m.

In one of four photos from Adventureland posted by the Instagram account godsbassgirl, Kemper, dressed in character, smiles as she and others stand by a woman, possibly a crew member, offering a tray of watermelon slices. Two photos show Kemper smiling or laughing among people, while a fourth is a shot of series co-creator Tina Fey posing with an unidentified man.

The show was scheduled to film there only Wednesday.

Created by Fey and Robert Carlock, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" stars Ellie Kemper as the title character, a woman rescued from a doomsday cult who reinvents herself in New York City. Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess also star. The first six episodes of season four premiered on May 30, with the last six scheduled to air Jan. 25.