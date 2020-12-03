The East Marion beach house used for a primary location of the recent HBO miniseries "The Undoing" is available to rent, for $1,085 a night.

Owned by director and former Lemonheads bassist Jesse Peretz, 52, whose credits include the Paul Rudd film "Our Idiot Brother" and episodes of "Girls," "GLOW," "Orange Is the New Black" and other shows, the house on Rocky Point Road accommodates up to 13 guests in six bedrooms. The four-bath residence has cable TV, a fireplace, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, a Sonos Bluetooth sound system and a patio barbecue grill, among other amenities, according to listings at Airbnb.com and Vrbo.com.

The "lovingly lived-in" house," called Tower at Rocky Point, "has been beautifully renovated, and furnished with vintage furniture, to maintain its classic farmhouse charm, but with many modern conveniences," reads one listing.

Completed in 1896 as a maritime station for the U.S. Life-Saving Service, a federal precursor of the U.S. Coast Guard, it was designed by architect George R. Tolman, who did several such stations. It closed in 1925 and was abandoned in 1946, then went into private hands. The station house is divided into three apartments, and a floor was added to the lookout tower, with a later owner making renovations in 2007, according to The U.S. Life Saving Service Heritage Association. The property has been available to rent since 2009.

The tower itself does not appear on the house as seen in "The Undoing," evidently having been removed digitally. It does appear in the "Beach House" episode of HBO's "Girls" (Feb. 16, 2014), directed by Peretz.

Filming for "The Undoing" took place at Tower at Rocky Point over several days in May 2019. Location manager Collin Smith told Newsday at the time that the house, in addition to having the right stately look, had enough backyard space to land a helicopter meant to represent an NYPD aircraft. The miniseries also shot at a nearby East Marion rental home called Aquaview.

In "The Undoing," Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a successful Manhattan therapist who finds her life torn apart by a violent death and the disappearance of her husband (Hugh Grant). In the miniseries the house is owned by Grace's wealthy father (Donald Sutherland).