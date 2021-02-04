New podcast probes unsolved Gilgo Beach murders

Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter, two true-crime investigative reporters who are both former Long Islanders, have launched "Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer," a podcast dedicated to one of the nation's most notorious cold cases, the Gilgo Beach murders.

Jensen — who grew up in the Westbury/East Meadow area says that he and Nissequogue native Linkletter hope "to shine a new light on the case … we were able to discover some big reasons why this investigation was so hampered."

The seven-part podcast series, which launched on Jan. 27, will release new episodes weekly on Wednesdays on platforms including Apple and Spotify. Among those interviewed are Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Accompanying the podcast will be a two-hour TV special, "Unraveled: The Real Story of the Long Island Serial Killer," premiering March 9 on the streaming service Discovery Plus.