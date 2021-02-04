TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

New podcast probes unsolved Gilgo Beach murders

A makeshift memorial for a victim in the

A makeshift memorial for a victim in the Gilgo Beach murders is visible along Ocean parkway on April 30, 2013. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter, two true-crime investigative reporters who are both former Long Islanders, have launched "Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer," a podcast dedicated to one of the nation's most notorious cold cases, the Gilgo Beach murders.

Jensen — who grew up in the Westbury/East Meadow area says that he and Nissequogue native Linkletter hope "to shine a new light on the case … we were able to discover some big reasons why this investigation was so hampered."

The seven-part podcast series, which launched on Jan. 27, will release new episodes weekly on Wednesdays on platforms including Apple and Spotify. Among those interviewed are Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Accompanying the podcast will be a two-hour TV special, "Unraveled: The Real Story of the Long Island Serial Killer," premiering March 9 on the streaming service Discovery Plus.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Christopher Meloni will lead NBC's new "Law & Latest 'Law & Order' spinoff to premiere April 1
Recording artist The Weeknd takes questions at the The Weeknd vows to tone it down for his Super Bowl show
Nick Cannon, who has tested positive for Cannon has coronavirus, taking leave from 'Singer'
"Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo's latest show, 'LI Medium' Theresa Caputo says she is dating again
Naomi Watts as Sam Bloom in Netflix's "Penguin 'Penguin Bloom':  Naomi Watts shines in otherwise cliched tale
The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago on The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show puts stage in seating area
Didn’t find what you were looking for?