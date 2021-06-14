Valerie Bertinelli has joined the previously announced NBC comedy pilot "Hungry," starring Demi Lovato.

Parent company NBCUniversal announced that the sitcom about an eating-disorder support group will feature "One Day at a Time" and "Hot in Cleveland" star Bertinelli, 61, as restaurant owner Lisa, the mother and best friend of Lovato's character, Teddy. Lisa "is a warm, loving, self-critical and emotional mess of a woman who has lost and gained the same 30 pounds for 30 years," NBCU described.

Together with the previously announced Anna Akana, Alex Brightman, Ashley D. Kelley, Jay Klaitz and Rory O'Malley as fellow group members, they "help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

The show's executive producers include Lovato, "Hot in Cleveland" creator Suzanne Martin and "Will & Grace" Emmy winner Sean Hayes. Lovato played the recurring role of birth surrogate Jenny last year on "Will & Grace."