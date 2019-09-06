TODAY'S PAPER
MeTV to pay tribute to Valerie Harper

Valerie Harper starred as Rhoda on both "The

Valerie Harper starred as Rhoda on both "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda." Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Valerie Harper, the Emmy-winning star who will forever be identified for her signature role as brash but lovable Rhoda Morgenstern, will be saluted by MeTV (Optimum Ch. 33) on Sunday with a three-hour marathon of classic episodes from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda."

Six episodes featuring the beloved star who died on Aug. 30 make up the tribute, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Kicking things off will be four "Mary Tyler Moore" episodes starting with "Rhoda, the Beautiful," in which the self-deprecating Rhoda enters a beauty contest at the store where she's employed.

In "Is a Friend in Need" at 5:30, Rhoda gets fired and seems to be in no hurry to find a new job. That episode is followed at 6 by “A Girl’s Best Mother Is Not Her Friend,” in which Rhoda's mom, Ida (Nancy Walker), comes for a visit to Minneapolis and drives her daughter crazy by trying to be her pal. At 6:30 comes “Where There’s Smoke, There’s Rhoda," in which a fire in her apartment forces Rhoda to move in with best friend Mary Richards (Moore).

Capping things off at 7 will be the two-part "Rhoda" episode "Rhoda's Wedding." Needless to say, Rhoda's big day — which includes traveling to the ceremony by subway in her wedding dress — does not go smoothly. Then again, neither did the marriage, which was over by the end of the third season.

During her career, Harper won four Emmys for playing the role — three for "Mary Tyler Moore" and one for "Rhoda."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

