Our critic's 24 must-see shows for March

Under the heading a little something for everyone, March is packed with brand-new series launches and the return of a classic, "Veep," too. Here's a partial list of this month's TV highlights:

MARCH 3

"American Idol" (ABC/7, 8 p.m.) For those keeping count, this will be the 17th season. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie remain the judges.

"Leaving Neverland" (HBO, 8) Four hours, two nights (concluding Monday), and more than you may ever want to know about this one subject — Michael Jackson's sexual abuse of two boys, Wade Robson, James Safechuck, now men, who relate their ordeal. The Jackson family sued to keep this off HBO, but the network is forging ahead anyway.

MARCH 8

"Afterlife" (Netflix) Dark comedy from dark comedian — Ricky Gervais — about a man whose wife has died and who has decided to punish the world for his loss.

MARCH 10

"American Gods" (Starz, 8) The second season is here — perhaps improbably, given the unusual showrunner turnover and creative turmoil. Nevertheless, the first season was a bona fide mindblower; also the second?

“Now Apocalypse” (Starz, 9) Coming-of-age comedy follows “Ulysses (Avan Joglia) and his friends Carly (Kelli Berglund), Ford (Beau Mirchoff) and Severine (Roxane Mesquida) who are on various quests pursuing love, sex and fame” in a surreal L.A.

"The Case Against Adnan Syed" (HBO, 9) For all those — and there were indeed a lot of those — who were transfixed by the podcast "Serial" back when it launched in 2014, this promises a continuation of the story of Syed (imprisoned for the murder of Hae Min Lee) and his quest for a new trial. This four-parter will air over four weeks.

MARCH 14

"Project Runway" (Bravo, 8) The prodigal reality show has returned to Bravo after a decade away (at Lifetime), this time with a new host ((Karlie Kloss) and mentor (Christian Siriano).

MARCH 15

"Arrested Development" (Netflix) It's back — eight episodes streaming, and the second half of the fifth season.

"Shrill" (Hulu) "SNL's" Aidy Bryant in her first series, a 6-episode comedy based on writer/activist Lindy West's autobio, "Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman."

MARCH 17

"Billions" (Showtime, 9) The fourth season begins, and the jaw-dropping hook for this one? Lawman Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and con man Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) are now allies. (Well, we'll believe it when we see it.)

"Tricky Dick" (CNN, 9) Four-parter about former President Richard Nixon's rise and fall. Promising "never-before-seen footage."

MARCH 18

“The Fix” (ABC/7, 10) Former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark helped produce/inspire this legal drama, about an L.A. district attorney (Robin Tunney) who loses a high-profile murder trial featuring a celebrity suspect (“Lost’s” Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). Afterward, she moves to the Pacific northwest, and is drawn back eight years later.

MARCH 19

"Amy Schumer: Growing" (Netflix) The Rockville Centr-raised comic's latest Netflix stand-up special, revealing a decidedly different Amy. Foremost, she's pregnant.

“The Village" (NBC/4, 10) A “This Is Us” clone, about the interconnected lives of people who live in a Brooklyn apartment building — starring Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien.

MARCH 20



“The Act" (Hulu) True crime anthology series begins with an eight-episode story, about a “toxic mother/daughter relationship,” starring Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny, AnnaSophia Robb and Calum Worthy. New episodes weekly.

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" (Freeform, 8) The spinoff arrives, this one set in Oregon, based on original characters Mono (Janel Parrish) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse).



MARCH 25

"Jesus: His Life" (History, 8) Yes, the story has been told before, perhaps not quite like this though — a miniseries based on a re-created accounts of Those Who Knew Him, like Joseph (Ramin Karimloo) and Mary Magdalene (Cassie Bradley.). Joel Osteen produces.

MARCH 27

“Million Dollar Mile” (CBS/2, 9)

This ten-episode reality competition — from LeBron James’ production company, hosted by Tim Tebow — features a mile-long obstacle course. The obstacle: Elite athletes who try to stop the contestant from winning the $1 million pot.

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX, time tba)

Adaptation of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's's 2015 mockumentary about vampires struggling with the demands of everyday life; with new cast, and new setting (Staten Island!)

MARCH 28

"Abby's" (NBC/4, 9:30)

Abby's is a bar where everyone knows your name, especially the name of proprietress Abby (Natalie Morales — "Parks & Rec," ""Santa Clarita Diet"), as she's the one pouring the drinks. This multicar from Mike Schur ("The Office") — also starring "The Middle's" Neil Flynn — is homage to "Cheers."

MARCH 29



"Hanna" (Amazon Prime) "Hanna" was the 2011 movie starring Saoirise Ronan as a 15-year-old assassin (with Cate Blanchett as the CIA agent tracking her). Now comes the series — with Esme Creed-Miles in the title role. Also starring Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman ("The Killing").

MARCH 31

"Barry" (HBO, 10) Bill Hader won a best actor Emmy for this, and co-star Henry Winkler finally got a supporting Emmy too, so you've got to watch the second season (right)? Hitman Barry (Hader) is back in acting class, perfecting his craft.

"Veep" (HBO, 10:30) The long-awaited and long-delayed — due to star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' treatment for breast cancer — return for the show's a seventh and final season.

"Mrs. Wilson" (WNET/13, 9) Remember when Ruth Wilson was mysteriously written out of "The Affair?" This miniseries may be the reason why: She returned to England to star, write and produce this, because it happens to be about her own grandmother, Alison Wilson, who learns following the death of her husband of 22 years — Alex Wilson — that she was not the only Mrs. Wilson.