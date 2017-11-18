TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Afternoon
Overcast 55° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Harry Styles, Miguel to perform at Victoria's Secret fashion show

Harry Styles and Miguel will perform at the

Harry Styles and Miguel will perform at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Singer Harry Styles and R&B star Miguel will perform at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai on Monday.

People magazine reports that Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese singer Jane Zhang will also perform at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The show will air Nov. 28 on CBS.

Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid are among the 55 models participating. Gigi Hadid said she will not be walking in the show, a few months after Chinese internet users accused her of racist behavior.

It was not immediately clear whether Hadid had been denied a visa. It is not uncommon for entertainers to be denied visas by Chinese authorities for political reasons.

The fashion show's executive producer tells People they've been granted more than 700 visas for the event.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

This is a scene from the classic television Here’s what to watch on Thanksgiving Day
Barbra Streisand performs onstage during the tour ‘Barbra’: Streisand soars on Netflix special
The massive eight-CD package, $174.98, features more than Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
This image released by Lifetime shows Alana Boden, 'I Am Elizabeth Smart' airs tonight on Lifetime
It's hard to believe now that TV turkeys: 14 worst shows of this century
Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere attend the 'Nashville' to end after upcoming sixth season