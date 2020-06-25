TODAY'S PAPER
WABC/7 to air virtual edition of NYC Pride on Sunday

Weather anchor Sam Champion will co-host the "NYC

Weather anchor Sam Champion will co-host the "NYC Pride 2020" telecast on WABC/7 Sunday. Credit: Getty Images for GOOD+ / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
WABC/7 will air a virtual edition of NYC Pride in light of the COVID-19 pandemic scuttling the annual parade. 

The ABC flagship station announced Thursday that "NYC Pride 2020: The 50th Anniversary of the NYC Pride March," celebrating the LGBTQ community, will air live Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. and stream at the station's website and Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku apps.

"Eyewitness News" anchor Ken Rosato, reporter Lauren Glassberg and weather anchor Sam Champion will host, with TV personality Carson Kressley as "guest co-host" and Kemberly Richardson as correspondent. This year's grand marshals are "Schitt's Creek" actor-producer and co-creator Dan Levy, activists Victoria Cruz and Yanzi Peng, and representatives of Manhattan's Ali Forney Center, a shelter and support service for homeless LGBTQ youth.

The event will feature performances by Deborah Cox, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and Luísa Sonza, and special appearances by comedian Margaret Cho, actor Wilson Cruz and drag performer Miss Richfield 1981 (né Russ King).

