'Waltons' cast reunite for online fundraiser

Surviving cast members of TV's "The Waltons" are reuniting to benefit The Actors Fund. Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Surviving cast members of "The Waltons" will reunite online Thursday at 8 p.m. on the "Stars in the House" YouTube channel to help benefit The Actors Fund.

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will welcome Richard Thomas (John-Boy Walton), Michael Learned (Olivia Walton), Mary Beth McDonough (Erin Walton), Eric Scott (Ben Walton), Kami Cotler (Elizabeth Walton) and Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton) to reminisce about their time on the 1972-1981 CBS drama series about a loving Virginia mountain family during the Great Depression and World War II.

The Actors Fund says its COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance program has distributed over $16.7 million to more than 13,800 professionals in the performing arts and entertainment community who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

