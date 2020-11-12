'Wandavision' to premiere Jan. 15 on Disney+

"WandaVision," the much-anticipated Disney+ miniseries that ties into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finally has a premiere date.

The streaming service said Thursday that the show, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their movie roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, would debut Jan. 15. No other details were released by the famously tight-lipped production company, Marvel Studios. The official logline says the stars play "two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives" who "begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems." Jac Schaeffer is head writer with Matt Shakman directing.

Last year at fan conventions, Marvel Studios revealed that Kat Dennings would reprise her role as Darcy Lewis from the "Thor" films, and Randall Park his FBI agent Jimmy Woo from "Ant-Man and the Wasp," with Kathryn Hahn playing a new character and Teyonah Parris portraying the adult version of little girl Monica Rambeau from the 1990s-set "Captain Marvel."