Lifetime sets Wendy Williams biopic

Daytime talk-show host Wendy Williams will be the subject of a biographical drama.

The cable network Lifetime announced Tuesday that Williams, 55, would serve as an executive producer of a telefilm "revealing the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years. … The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy's journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive."

The Will Packer Media ("Girls Trip") production, with a script by Leigh Davenport (the BET series "Boomerang"), is scheduled to begin shooting this autumn and air in 2020. An accompanying documentary will be produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films.

Williams has not commented on social media.

The talk-show host has been beset by medical conditions including the thyroid autoimmune malady Graves' disease and the lymphatic ailment lymphedema. On March 19, Williams, who has been candid about her bouts with substance abuse, revealed on air that "for some time now" she had been living at a sober-house facility. And in April she filed for divorce from her husband and manager, Kevin Hunter, following years of infidelity rumors that had intensified earlier this year.

Williams told SiriusXM radio host Karen Hunter on Tuesday that despite the end of her marriage, "My name is Wendy Hunter. And that's my son's [last] name. … Don't make me cry," she said, becoming teary and with effort composing herself. She described herself as "at peace with the world and everyone around me."

But she angrily cut Hunter off when the radio host began to ask if Williams and Kevin Hunter, who is not related to Karen Hunter, ever would reconcile. "Don't ask! … No!" Williams snapped. "Girl. No," she said, calming down, and then pleaded in a wounded voice, "Don't ask. I know what you're saying. But my family's good, and we'll always be family. …"