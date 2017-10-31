A costumed Wendy Williams fainted during a live broadcast of her talk-show Tuesday — but it was not for a Halloween gag.

Dressed head-to-toe in a spangled-green Statue of Liberty costume during a segment titled “How You Booin’?!,” Williams, 53, was introducing the show’s annual Halloween costume contest. “We do it every year,” she said. “It’s always a lot of fun. Let’s get started. Our first caress--“ she began saying, nonsensically. Then a blank look came over her face, followed by one of alarm. She started to stagger and then trembled before falling straight down as the audience gasped. Crew members immediately rushed to her aid in audience video taken of the incident.

Following a commercial break, Williams was back, standing, conscious and coherent. “That was not a stunt,” she told the audience. “I overheated in my costume. I did pass out. But y’know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!” she said as the audience cheered.

“Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning,” her representative, Ronn Torossian, told USA Today. “She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is OK and will continue ... shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow. She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on Nov. 13 to her 1,500th show.”

The show airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on WNYW/5.