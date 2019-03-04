Wendy Williams returns to TV after two-month absence

Wendy Williams returned to her daytime talk show Monday after more than two months away to treat her Graves' disease.

"I didn't know what to expect when I hit the block today," Williams, 54, told a wildly cheering studio audience. "I didn't know whether you would wait for me, whether you would understand. I had no idea what to expect. Thank you so much for waiting for us," she said.

"We were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation," Williams went on to explain of the break that began after Dec. 20. "And towards the end of the two weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish," she said of her Graves', also known as autoimmune hyperthyroidism, of which she has spoken in the past. The thyroid gland helps regulate body temperature, heart rate, menstrual cycles, weight and other functions.

"Well, they're still adjusting my meds and if you don't know about thyroid disease, it's a lifetime thing and they're always adjusting and always doing stuff," she said. "And it can really screw you over." She additionally has equilibrium issues due to vertigo, she said.

"We're spending time as a family,” Williams went on to say of herself, her husband, Kevin Hunter, and their 18-year-old son Kevin, "and I just wanted to take some time for myself. … So I'm at home and I'm taking my thyroid meds and I'm meditating. … Believe me you, I'm going to the gym seven days a week for two hours a day. … Mother has not gained a pound," she bragged. "But you have to take care of yourself and one of the things that really does suck about our country is that we don't have proper medical care. … I know many of you, even if you have health insurance, you don't go to the doctor. If you don't have enough health insurance, you have no doctor to go to."

Before launching into her Hot Topics segment, she told the crowd, "I'm sorry it took me almost 40 or 50 days. I know it's been a long time," she said with a chuckle. "I'm sorry! But I have to say it's not going to happen anymore and I feel good."

She went on to talk about the controversy over "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, about comedian Pete Davidson dating actress Kate Beckinsale, and about the odd fad of people throwing American cheese at each others' faces. She also thanked guest hosts Nick Cannon, Ali Wentworth, Jerry O'Connell and Sherri Shepherd and proclaimed jocularly at the end, "If I ain't right, there ain't no show!"