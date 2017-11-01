On her daytime talk-show Wednesday, Wendy Williams thanked well-wishers and stressed that she was fine after collapsing on live TV Tuesday due to dehydration and becoming overheated in a Halloween costume.

“I want to thank you all for your tweets and your flowers,” Williams told the audience, according to a transcript of her remarks by People magazine. She included in her thanks “even the haters, because you motivate me.”

“It was scary. It was really scary,” she said.

Williams also talked about why she reached for the back of her head right before falling over.

“That was because I promised myself two things,” she said. “First of all, this is never going to happen again. Second of all, if it’s going to go down, it’s got to be as cute as I could make it. So I’m going down with the crown, and I’m not pulling this Plexiglas podium to break my bones.

“They told me that I went down on my booty first . . . rolled onto my back, then, boom — on my head,” she continued. “I have no headache, no lump on my head. At 53 years old, no aching in my body. I am shocked.”

She noted, per E! News, “I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean. The costume got hot. All of a sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

Williams acknowledged that, “A lot of people thought that was a joke. No, that was a not a joke,” she said, according to People. “I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman, and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age, and I’m not trying to break anything. Also, I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don’t need that.”

After she collapsed, crew-members rushed to her aid. Following a commercial break, Williams appeared to be all right. “That was not a stunt,” she told the audience. “I overheated in my costume. I did pass out.” In a tweet shortly afterward, she wrote, “Everybody relax. I’m doing fine, just need some water and electrolytes.”