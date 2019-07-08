Wendy Williams, who has been beset by medical conditions including the thyroid autoimmune malady Graves' disease, said on Monday's edition of her daytime talk show that she has been diagnosed with a lymphatic ailment.

"Lymphedema, by the way, I've been diagnosed," the recently separated Williams, who turns 55 on July 18, revealed to her audience, according to a People magazine transcript. "It's not going to kill me, but I do have a machine" that helps alleviate what paparazzi photos have shown are noticeably swollen ankles.

The lymphatic system circulates infection-fighting fluid through the body. Lymphedema, which has no cure but can be managed, causes arms or legs to swell and is most commonly caused by blockage creating fluid buildup in the lymph nodes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While lymphedema can occur independently, it generally results from another condition or disease, or as a side effect of cancer treatment.

"I've got it under control," Williams assured. "If … [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine," she explained. "I sit for 45 minutes a day. It's the best party entertainer ever," Williams joked. "Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it."

After taking more than two months away to treat her Graves' disease late last year and early this year, Williams returned to her show on March 4.