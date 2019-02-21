After a more than two-month absence due to health issues, daytime talk-show host Wendy Williams is scheduled to be back on air March 4.

The program's production and distribution company, Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement to Newsday Thursday that after weeks of guest hosts, "The Wendy Williams Show" will broadcast reruns next week and return with Williams and new episodes the following Monday. The syndicated show airs locally at 10 a.m. on WNYW/5.

"Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime," the company said. "We can't wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show…. We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now."

Williams, 54, said separately in the statement, "Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me."

She has been on hiatus since Dec. 20 after fracturing her shoulder. Williams originally was scheduled to return Jan. 7, then Jan. 14 and then Jan. 21, but on Jan. 18 her family said in a statement that in addition to that injury, Williams had recently "experienced complications regarding her [previously disclosed] Graves' disease that will require treatment. …(A)s part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital."

Graves' disease, also known as autoimmune hyperthyroidism and other terms, affects the thyroid gland, which helps regulate such functions as body temperature, heart rate, menstrual cycles and weight, according to the National Institutes of Health. Symptoms can include anxiety, fatigue, rapid and irregular heartbeat, hand tremors, increased sweating and difficulty tolerating hot conditions.

A year ago, Williams announced on her show that her doctor had prescribed her a three-week break for Graves’ treatment.