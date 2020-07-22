Wendy Williams' show returning to studio in the fall

Wendy Williams says her syndicated daytime talk show will be back in the studio this fall.

"The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!!" the host, 56, announced on social media Tuesday. "I can't wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I'm sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we're all living in … even if for just an hour. I miss you and can't wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set." With a purple heart replacing the letter O, she added, "I LOVE you for watching!"

The show, which Williams had been doing from home mixed with rerun segments during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been airing reruns since she announced in May that she was taking a hiatus to recover from a flare-up of her Graves' disease.