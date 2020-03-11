Following news that "Jeopardy!" and other TV shows are shooting without live audiences because of coronavirus concerns, "The Wendy Williams Show" and several New York-based Walt Disney Television / ABC series including "The View," "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and "Good Morning America" are following suit.

"Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, 'The Wendy Williams Show' will not have a live studio audience until further notice," the syndicated series' representative told Newsday in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right."

"So I get the call yesterday afternoon and they were calling like doom and gloom," Williams, 55, said Wednesday on her live show, on which about three dozen crew members filled a majority of the seats at her W. 26th Street studio in Manhattan. "These are the people who support me and this entire production every day," she said to their applause. "And the ones who aren't here, it's only because they're in the control room pushing buttons or answering the front phone."

She added, "I've been told this is going to be going on for a few weeks.” Referring to the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday canceling its upcoming conference "Doing Business Under Coronavirus" in New York, Williams noted, "If the corona[virus] officials are canceling meetings, what are we still doing?"

Also on Wednesday, a Walt Disney Television representative told Newsday in a statement, "Given the current developing situation in New York City, we have made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows," noting this applied to "Good Morning America," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "Strahan, Sara and Keke," "Tamron Hall" and "The View." Hall on Wednesday tweeted, "Today's episode of 'Tamron Hall' was taped before a studio audience yesterday afternoon."

The Associated Press said Tuesday that in response to the ongoing virus outbreak, the game shows "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune” are shooting without audiences at their Culver City, California, studios. The shows are recorded months in advance, so the change will not be immediately be noticeable to home viewers. A representative for the daytime talk show "Dr. Phil" announced Tuesday that the Los Angeles-shot show would forgo a studio audience for about two weeks.