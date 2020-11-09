ABC sets primetime 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

The long-running syndicated game show "Wheel of Fortune" is getting an ABC primetime spinoff.

Network parent Walt Disney Television announced Monday that hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White would reprise their roles for "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," in which stars would spin the wheel and solve word puzzles for an opportunity to win up to $1 million, earmarked for the charity of their choice. No airdate or specific celebrity guests were given.

ABC currently airs "Celebrity Family Feud," and this season of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" features both celebrity contestants and frontline workers.