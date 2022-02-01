TODAY'S PAPER
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust not about race remark

Whoopi Goldberg apologized Monday night on TV and

Whoopi Goldberg apologized Monday night on TV and via social media, and again on Tuesday's episode of "The View" about her comments on the Holocaust and the concept of race. Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

Print

Whoopi Goldberg expressed regret Tuesday for saying on "The View" a day earlier that race was not a factor in the Holocaust, saying she was "deeply, deeply grateful" for getting an education on the topic.

"The View" brought on Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League and author of "It Could Happen Here," to discuss why her words had been hurtful.

Greenblatt said "The View," in the market for a new co-host following last summer's departure of Meghan McCain, should consider hiring a Jewish woman to keep the issue of antisemitism in the forefront.

Goldberg, 66, had apologized via social media late Monday for her statements on the show that day, where she said the Holocaust was "not about race ... it's about man's inhumanity to man." Panelists on the show had been talking about a Tennessee school board's banning of "Maus," a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War II.

"I misspoke," Goldberg said at the opening of Tuesday's show.

"My words upset so many people, which was never my intention," she said. "I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things."

She said that "words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and, as I said, I stand corrected and I stand with the Jewish people as they know and y'all know, because I've always done that."

Greenblatt said that many people in the 21st century consider race to be simply about people of color. But Nazi leader Adolf Hitler considered Jews to be an inferior race, which he used to justify the killings.

Goldberg's apology via Twitter on Monday night, where she said she was sorry for the hurt that she caused, was welcomed by Jewish leaders in the United States, and the chairman of Israel's national Holocaust memorial invited her for an educational visit.

On "The View" Monday, Goldberg had expressed surprise that some Tennessee school board members were uncomfortable about nudity in "Maus."

"I mean, it's about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn't bother you?" she said. "If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn't about race. No, it's not about race."

She continued on that line despite pushback from some of her fellow panelists.

