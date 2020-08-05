TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
85° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'Who's the Boss?' gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are reprising their

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are reprising their roles of Tony and Samantha Micelli in the reboot of "Who's The Boss," which ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992). Credit: Sony Pictures Television via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

A brand new life is ahead for the vintage sitcom "Who's the Boss?” and its devoted fans.

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to reprise their father-daughter roles for a sequel that's in the works at Sony Pictures Television, the studio said Tuesday.

The original series created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter ran from 1984 to 1992 and was a hit for ABC, if not a critical darling. A total of 196 episodes aired over its eight seasons.

The modern-day reboot revolves around Danza's Tony Micelli, a former ballplayer and now retired housekeeper, and Milano's Samantha. The daughter's character lives in the home where the original series was set and is a single mother, Sony said.

Veteran producer Norman Lear, part of the remake of his original series “One Day at a Time,” is among the “Who's the Boss?” producers, as are Danza and Milano.

The new comedy “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020,” in line with Lear's shows, Sony said in a statement.

Sony left the door open for the involvement of Judith Light, whose character Angela sparred with Tony as his employer and later romantic interest, and Danny Pintauro, who played her son, Jonathan.

They are “supportive of the new series,” the studio said. “The cast remains very close to this day and the hope is to find creative ways to work them and their characters into the show.”

Katherine Helmond, who was Emmy-nominated and won a Golden Globe for her role as Angela's mother, Mona, died in February 2019 at 89.

Whether the original show’s theme song, “Brand New Life,” will be heard again wasn't announced.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Sarah Snook as Sarah Greenbaum and Seth Rogen 'An American PIckle': Seth Rogen shines in dual role
First Black "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay, pictured left in Lindsay hails Adams as next 'Bachelorette'
Husband-and-wife duo Joanna and Chip Gaines will shoot Chip, Joanna Gaines return to 'Fixer Upper' for new network
Ali Stroker, seen performing a song from the Lifetime sets inclusive holiday movie lineup
Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray have murder on TCM shines again with Summer Under the Stars
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has responded to DeGeneres addresses workplace reports: 'I am sorry'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search