TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Will & Grace' reboot to end in 2020 after 3 seasons, NBC says

"Will & Grace" stars Sean Hayes, left, Megan

"Will & Grace" stars Sean Hayes, left, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing attend the 35th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — “Will & Grace” is coming to an end, again.

NBC said Thursday that the rebooted sitcom will wrap after its upcoming 2020 season, with the air date to be announced.

“Will & Grace” was part of a wave of revivals when it returned to TV in 2017. The third and final season will include 18 episodes.

When the comedy first aired, from 1998-2006, it was a groundbreaker for its depiction of gay friends Will and Jack, played by Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes.

Debra Messing and Megan Mullally also starred in the original and the reboot, which followed a much-viewed 2016 election-themed reunion video.

In a joint statement, the new show’s producers said they consulted with the cast in deciding to bring “Will & Grace” to a close.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Debbie Gibson attends Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies LI's Gibson to be judge on music-competition show
Danielle Brooks, right, plays Taystee on season 7 Review: Final 'OITNB' season is moving, emotional
Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Lifetime sets Wendy Williams biopic
Jason Priestley, left, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, 14 great shows to watch in August
R&B singer R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Lifetime to follow up on 'Surviving R. Kelly' series
"American Idol" hopefuls huddle together to sing before 'American Idol' may have found its star in NYC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search