WNBC adding 7 o'clock newscast

WNBC/4 will launch a 7 p.m. newscast on Monday, replacing "Access Hollywood," and reviving an old idea — local news at 7 — that was last tried by the station back in the fall of 2007.

Explaining the revival, WNBC vice president of news Amy Morris said, "While so many of our schedules have changed, the tristate’s interest in local news has only grown stronger." The broadcast will be co-anchored by David Ushery and Natalie Pasquarella, both of whom helm the 4 and 11 newscasts, along with chief meteorologist Janice Huff and sports anchor Bruce Beck.

Why another news program now? "It’s a larger piece of what the pandemic has done to our habits and our needs," John Durso, WNBC's vice president of community and communications said via email. "Viewing habits have changed. More people watching later in the day [and] the thirst for local news. [Also], families eat dinner later — or want more information at later times."

"Access Hollywood" moves to 7:30 p.m. in the slot that had been occupied by "All Access."