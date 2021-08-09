WHLI adds FM signal, Nassau's first in more than 60 years

WHLI, the venerable AM oldies station, will get a new FM signal to simulcast its programing. The launch takes place Tuesday morning at 10:47 — an appropriate time, since the new station will be located at 104.7 on the FM dial.

According to Jon Daniels, program director for WHLI, Tuesday's launch will be the first new FM signal in Nassau County since 1959, when WLIR/92.7 began broadcasting from the Garden City Hotel.

But while WHLI is about to get a better signal, both station and format will remain unchanged. Moreover, WHLI will also continue to broadcast at 1100 on the AM dial, where it has been since 1947 when the station was launched by former newspaper reporter Elias Godofsky. WHLI's original FM sister station, WHNY, later WHLI-FM, launched the same year. It's known today as WKJY/98.3 (K-JOY).

Instead, the AM signal will now be simulcast on FM — or technically via an FM "translator" signal which the FCC occasionally grants long-running AM stations on the condition that they use it to simulcast the AM signal, according to David Bevins, chief operating officer of WHLI's Westport, CT-based owner, Connoisseur Media.

The advantage for the station (and listeners) is better sound, while Bevins says the FM signal will also give WHLI "the ability to service all of Nassau County and far Western parts of Suffolk." (The station's transmitter is in Baldwin, while the studio is in Farmingdale.)

Another advantage: WHLI will be able to broadcast its mixture of oldies from the '70s and '80s for a full day. . Until this move, WHLI's signal has gone off the air at sundown, as part of a long-standing FCC rule to minimize signal interference.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who will activate the new FM signal at a launch ceremony in Eisenhower Park Tuesday, said in a statement, "We’ve seen how, particularly in the last year, listeners turned to radio to stay informed, be entertained, maintain a connection to the outside world, or to simply escape. Amid the pandemic, radio became even more of a critical platform — getting real time information to residents and businesses. Whether informing through local news or transforming moods with music, radio can make a difference in our lives — providing a sense of connection and community."