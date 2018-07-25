The Giants essentially used one of next year’s picks to acquire cornerback Sam Beal in the supplemental draft earlier this month. Now it looks like they’ll have to wait for next year to get him on the field, too.

Beal, acquired via the supplemental draft as a third-round pick, aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during a practice with fellow rookies and other veterans on Monday and will probably require season-ending surgery. The Giants say they are still exploring treatment options. Beal was on the field with the rookies on Wednesday for the final practice of the three-day pre-camp workouts before the veterans reported later in the day.

The Giants used the supplemental pick on Beal to help bolster their secondary.

"Sam’s a very, very talented guy,” head coach Pat Shurmur said on Wednesday before news broke on the severity of Beal’s injury. “His movement skills are tremendous and we feel like he could compete to make our team. We felt good about him, we got a chance to visit with him, and he was available, so we committed to him.”