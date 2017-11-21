John Venditto through the years

Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto is now facing two dozen federal criminal charges related to his time in office. His resignation earlier this year after originally being charged in 2016 ended a stint of service with the town that began in 1981 and also included stints as a town councilman and town attorney.

Town Attorney John Venditto looks at a rusty can on June 19, 1997, during an inspection of the former site of Liberty Industrial Park in Farmingdale, where World War II airplane components were manufactured.

Bob Cummins, a laborer for the Town of Oyster Bay's Dept. of Beaches works with seasonal employeer Nick DeLucie to pile discarded Christmas trees along the dunes at Tobay Beach on Dec. 30, 1997 to help stabilize the shifting sands. Watching the process are James M. Byrne, deputy commissioner of public works, Division of Environmental Control and John Venditto. Venditto became town supervisor the following year.

Newly sworn-in Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, left, is greeted by former supervisor John J. Burns on Jan. 6, 1998.

John Venditto and his wife Chris acknowledge the cheers after he was sworn in as Oyster Bay Town supervisor on Jan. 6, 1998.

Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Bonnie Eisler, Kevin Cronin, president of the North Oyster Bay Baymen's Association, Denise Woodin, executive director of Friends of the Bay, and Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto with some of the debris brought ashore on June 3, 2000, as a result of the annual clean-up of Oyster Bay Harbor.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and state Sen. Charles Fuschillo at a table display in front of a house trailer being converted into Town of Oyster Bay's "Traveling Town Hall" on March 22, 2001.

Governor George Pataki walks on Tobay Beach with Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto on June 8, 2001. Pataki was on hand for a bill signing that gave more money to Town of Oyster Bay for beaches.

NYS Sen. Charles Fuschillo, Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto and NYS Sen. Kemp Hannon with one of the lifesaving defibrillators at Marjorie Post Pool in Massapequa on August 24, 2002.

Town of Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto (sitting) speaks during the town board meeting held this evening at Oyster Bay Town Hall on November 25, 2003.

Officials from the Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County, and New York State sign an agreement on a 10-acre park in Massapequa to go to town from county. Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, Nassau County Exec Tom Suozzi and NYS Senator Charles Fuschillo make it official on June 26, 2004.

Officials from the Town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County signed an agreement on a 10-acre park in Massapequa that will go to town from county. Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi and Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto talk at the property on Old Sunrise Highway on June 26, 2004.

From left, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, James J. Dermody, president of the Long Island Rail Road, and David D. Morrison, chairman of the Station Restoration Committee talk about the restoration of the Oyster Bay Railroad Station Museum on Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay on February 28, 2005.

Huntington Town Supervisor Frank Petrone holds up a glass of South Huntington water and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto holds up a glass of water from the Bethpage Water District on August 16, 2006, after the water from Bethpage won in the 18th Annual Long Island Best Tasting Tap Water Contest.

Town Supervisor John Venditto watches participants of the oyster shucking contest at the Oyster Bay Festival on October 14, 2006.

Nassau County Executive Thomas Suozzi announces an initiative to save homeless pets, in front of the Nassau County Courthouse on March 6, 2008. From left: John Venditto, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor, Suozzi, and Kate Murray, Hempstead Town Supervisor with a dog up for adoption, named "Snoopy."

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto posing at the town's new sports complex in Massapequa on July 1, 2010.

Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto getting out of his black Crown Victoria at Town Hall in Oyster Bay on April 8, 2013. Venditto's car and others assigned to top officials were equipped with lights and sirens even though they can't use them legally.

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, musician Billy Joel, John Venditto, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor attend Friends Of The Bay Cleanup at Theodore Roosevelt Park on September 21, 2013 in Oyster Bay.

Supervisor John Venditto listens to Paul Molinari speak about the impending tax hikes at the Oyster Bay Town Hall on Aug. 12, 2014.