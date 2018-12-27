LI Life: The year in pictures

TODAY'S PAPER
To look at a year of photos from LI Life is to celebrate Long Islanders. These photos bear witness to those who make Long Island their home — their passionate pursuits and triumphs over adversity, the beginnings and endings of their life's work, and the continuing bonds of community. In the photos we share again here, we hope you might glimpse a version of yourself, your friends and family, or a sliver or a slice of the Long Islanders who walk among you.

As this year comes to an end, we look forward to another year filled with wonderful stories and stunning images of life on Long Island.

— Rosemary Olander, LI Life editor

