What to look out for when Adventureland opens this weekend

When Adventureland opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, visitors to the roadside amusement park can expect some updates in its arcade, a new menu item and the addition of another Tony’s Tavern.

President and co-owner Steve Gentile says the family owned-and-operated park this year focused on updating its infrastructure]. “As far as equipment goes, we took a break on the equipment. We tried to do a lot of infrastructure. We called it our infrastructure 2023 season,” he says.

While most updates go beyond what meets the eye, he says there are a few things that both kids and adults will notice, including a “Fast & Furious” arcade game which features two car seats in front of 65-inch TVs where players can compete against each other or a computer. “The kids like the rush of the cars driving, and the speed. You feel that in this particular game,” says Gentile. More games where you “win all the time,” in exchange for prizes, have been added to the arcade, too.

In the restaurant, sharing menu space with pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs and all-things chicken (tenders, nuggets, strips) is a new menu item dubbed turbo nachos featuring a base that is fried then topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, queso and jalapeños.

On the drinks front, Tony’s Tavern 2.0 will make its debut (by the carousel and Whac-a-Mole game), joining the original that’s by the Moose Market gift shop and Turbulence roller coaster. At Tony’s walk-up counters, guests 21 and older can order wine, wine slushies, hard seltzer and beer, including its new(ish) and exclusive A-land honey ale.

Adventureland, which in 2021 adopted an admission-fee model, charges $46.99 per person for ages 2 to 24; 25 and older are $36.99 and kids younger than 2 are free. Each ticket is $5 off when purchased online.

For the spring, the park will be open weekends and holidays only, with the exception of Easter and Passover break (April 6-16), when it will remain open daily. Starting June 19 through Labor Day weekend, it will be open daily before reverting back to a weekend and holiday only schedule for the remaining two months.

Adventureland is at 2245 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale. More info: 631-694-6868; adventureland.us